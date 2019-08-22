The centre was initially run from their home in Cranley Road in Athlone and they will be running operations from premises in Thornton Road formerly occupied by a New Apostolic Church. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - The Art in Athlone centre, a multicultural gallery, is gearing up for an open day on Saturday from 11am to 8pm, that will see the new premises for the centre launched in a street steeped in Struggle history. Artist Kenny Alexander established the centre with his wife Deirdre in June last year to create a place that would get kids off the streets and get adults to talk to each other.

The centre was initially run from their home in Cranley Road in Athlone and they will be running operations from premises in Thornton Road formerly occupied by a New Apostolic Church.

“We realised we needed a larger place to accommodate all the people who visit our establishment, so I approached the New Apostolic Church (now operating from a different venue) asking if they could grant us the use of their old building that had been vacant for about 15 years,” said Alexander.

“At our old place, it was mainly children who’d come in for art lessons, but at our new premises we’ll have drama, chess lessons, origami, guitar lessons, painting for kids and adults, maths tuition and a place where adults can just come and speak about any burning issues, using the art they see all around them as a tool of healing.”

Alexander, an architect by profession until 2015, describes his art as revolutionary, depicting events and situations people are normally not comfortable discussing. “My art forces them to look at and confront things like rape, child neglect and women abuse, and look back at some of the terrible things that happened during apartheid,” he said.

“It’s no coincidence that our new premises are on this street, which has a lot of historical significance, being just a few kilometres from places like the City Park Stadium where Imam Haron was buried, the Trojan Horse Massacre monument, the statue of freedom fighters Coline Williams and Robbie Waterwitch, and the places where anti-apartheid activists Anton Fransch and Ashley Kriel were killed.”

Alexander said representatives of the Haron family would be at the event, and he would be unveiling a sculpture he’s been working on in honour of the anti-apartheid activist.

“On the day, we’ll be having performances by poets, musical artists, dancers, origami displays and drama performances as well,” said Alexander.

