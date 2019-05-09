A group of artists from Khayelitsha are hoping to send out a special message with a mural on the wall of Mark’s BnB. Phando Jikelo African News Agency ANA)

Cape Town - A group of artists from Khayelitsha, near Cape Town, aims to send a positive message to the public as they paint the second-largest mural in their township, on the wall of Mark’s BnB. The artists are: Yanga “Cool G” Lingani, Zizo Bongekile Manona, Lwando “Gibson” Lese, Luvo Khwehla and Yonela Kitise. They are all based in Khayelitsha and go by the name of “The Signatures”.

The artists were funded by Paul Garton after a discussion with a performing artist Lwando Mbetha. They spoke about public accessibility to art, the difficulties of travelling between the city and townships, access to public spaces, and the vision of contemporary art in Khayelitsha.

“Khayelitsha artists are talented. I’ve worked and exhibited with some but there is not enough support and opportunities. We are ignored because of the reputation of our township. If we are given more support then we can change this place and erase the negative image and give the youth a reason to breathe,” said Lingani.

“I am a deep realism painter. I am more interested in the real issues but also a huge fan of the cubism movement. So I combined realism and cubism to come up with this amazing piece. It still has a serious outlook but very playful at the same time.

“Picasso said ‘art is not the truth but it is something that makes you realise the truth’. Therefore, I wanted people passing by to look at it and think deep about it,” he said.

“We hope to inspire more kids to start seeing art as a viable career, and for parents to support their creative kids. Youth in Khayelitsha has been hit by a lot of substance abuse, many of the kids often turn to abuse due to their despondent situations such a poverty,” said Manona.

The group believes that women need appreciation, the mural is about their daily struggles and life in general. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Manona said this project is career-changing and, it forms an integral part of their portfolios as artists.

“We developed a budget, and the team went about creating their design and securing permission from a local building owner.

“I was pleasantly surprised with how quickly Cape Town Social Development and Early Childhood Development came through with our public art permit,” said Garton.

“The are so many issues that we face as the youth in Khayelitsha and it starts from the influence of friends. I speak from experience because I was once involved in gangsterism but I managed to find my way out of it through art,” said Khwehla.

Kwehla said there is so much talent in Khayelitsha but most of it is not recognised, which leads to the youth losing hope “and this is why we need people to support us”.

Isabella Mbokoto, owner of the Mark’s BnB said many people pass by as it is located at a busy spot.

“Everyone that has seen it has said it is beautiful and it is great that these young artists are interested in upgrading the township.”

The mural is also a gift to a BnB owner who also wants to attract customers from all over the world. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The artists are: Yanga “Cool G” Lingani, Zizo Bongekile Manona, Lwando “Gibson” Lese, Luvo Khwehla and Yonela Kitise. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

