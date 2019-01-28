Over 3 400 suspects charged for an array of crimes ranging from assaults, possession of stolen property to rape, possession of firearms and ammunition as well as murder and attempted murder. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Holiday makers may have returned to work, learners are back at school and holidays are over, but police Festive Season operations continue to gather steam in the Western Cape.



From Thursday, 24 January 2019 until Sunday, 27 January different SAPS clusters embarked on various operations throughout the province in an effort to create safety for all. As a consequence, the following successes were recorded with just over 3 400 suspects charged for an array of crimes ranging from assaults, possession of stolen property to rape, possession of firearms and ammunition as well as murder and attempted murder.





Seizures and confiscations:

Liquor confiscated: - 148 000 litres

Firearms seized - 545

Ammunition - 9787 units

Dagga. - 3000 kg

Cocaine. - 6.62 kg

Heroine. - 3.42 kg

Mandrax Tablets - 70 401

The festive season operations are scheduled to end on 31 January 2019 when the national overall figures and impact of the programme will be announced.





The Western Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Khombinkosi Jula has thanked members including other law enforcement agencies such traffic officials, metro police and volunteers for continued efforts aimed at delivering a safe holiday period.





Lt General Jula said: "The partnership is growing by the day and this benefits all citizens of this province”.





