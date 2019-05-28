A family from Marina Da Gama has launched a desperate plea to their beloved dog Billy returned to them after he went missing from Muizenberg Beach. Picture: Kelly Tome/Facebook

Cape Town - One Cape Town family from Marina Da Gama has launched a desperate plea to their beloved dog Billy returned to them after he went missing from Muizenberg Beach at the end of October 2018. "How does one plead and beg enough with the desperate hope that whoever has Billy will just do the humane thing and return him to his family," asked Kelly Tome, in the Pet Connect - Lost, Found, Homeless group.

"I can't begin to explain the pain that goes with the loss of Billy. A huge part of my life and an even bigger part of my heart was taken. Five years was never going to be enough time for Billy being with me.

"To have him disappear the way that he did is unforgettable."

Tome said that they live in the area, in Marina Da Gama - roughly 2kms away from Muizenberg Beach.

Tome make an emotional call saying she has been hoping and praying for Billy's return, and that whoever has had the dog for the last 7 months "will understand and return him to me".

Tome said that the person doesn't have to reveal themselves, and can wish to remain anonymous.

"It still feels like 28th October 2018 to me. I won't lose hope that one day you will return him to me."

