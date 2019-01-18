The Helderberg community within the Western Cape recently honoured a local hero who stepped in to protect children from being attacked. Picture: Waterstone Village Shopping Centre/Facebook

Cape Town - The Helderberg community within the Western Cape recently honoured a local hero who stepped in to protect children from being attacked.



Andries Monare, a security guard at Waterstone Village Shopping Centre in Somerset West, was honoured by Centre Management, the community, customers and tenants on Thursday by receiving the “Excellence in Service Award."





The community also donated gifts to Monare to thank him for his bravery and vigilant reaction after he prevented a serious incident from taking place when a perpetrator allegedly tried to stab a child in the chest with a knife.





"The guard noticed the accused approaching the child and took him down with force before he could stab him. We are just thankful that no harm was caused to the child and we keep the parents in our prayers," the mall said in a statement posted on Facebook.





The perpetrator will appear in court again on the 23rd January 2019, they reported.





Many expressed their gratitude to Monare:





Shelley van Schoor: "Well done Andries. You are a true hero. Thank you and all the wonderful security at Waterstone village for the excellent job they do on a daily basis."





Taryn Lynn Hetherington: "Well Done and thank you Andries for your bravery, your community salutes you. Also Waterstone Village for standing up and acknowledging this brave man. Super proud!"





Theresa Nel: "Wow Andries you really are a Super Hero! Thank you for making the world a better place. God's richest Blessings on you and your family! A big shout out to all the guards at Waterstone and The Sanctuary Shopping Centre. Always so neat, friendly and definitely vigilant. Always feel safe to start work early or leave late. Always somebody watching over us. THANK YOU!!!!"





