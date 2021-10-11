PICS: Cape Town Cycle Tour returns as a 'tremendous success' after Covid break

Cape Town - A cherished 43-year tradition and the world’s largest individually timed cycle race took place over the weekend, signalling a safe resumption of major sporting events. The Cape Town Cycle Tour kicked off on Sunday morning, with around 18 000 participants.

Franschhoek resident Nolan Hoffman bagged a fourth win. Hoffman first participated in the Cape Town Cycle Tour in 2004. “I’ve won the Cycle Tour four times now, but this one is the most special of all the other wins. With the pandemic we lost an addition, and it was tough for me not to be able to compete. There were no events happening and this one I wanted more because I lost some family due to Covid-19 and this win is for them,” said Hoffman. “I’m proud of what the team achieved. We wanted to win and we did. It’s been tough. I’m getting older now and still able to win big races is amazing.”

Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust director David Bellairs said the first Cycle Tour took place in 1978 with 525 participants. On yesterday’s event, compared to previous years, he said: “It was a very different Cycle Tour. We had 50% of the capacity as a result of Covid. No expo, no corporate hospitality, and a revised start with smaller groups,” said Bellairs. The 2021 Cycle Tour had attracted 18 000 entries, of which 850 international participants.

“On the whole, the event was a tremendous success although not without its challenges, the most difficult of which was managing those who wanted to spectate along the route,” said Bellairs. Cycle Tour participant and Pedal Power Association chairperson Steve Hayward said: “The cyclists were so starved of events as a result of the lockdown, but it was clear to see they were happy that they could enjoy being out there in our beautiful city.” Meanwhile, as the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent effects affected the lives and well-being of all, Arts and Culture MEC Anroux Marais used the occasion to commemorate World Mental Health Day.

Minister Marais said: “It is no coincidence that the Cape Town Cycle Tour returns on World Mental Health Day as sport, recreation and events of this nature do have a significant impact on mental well-being. Studies suggest that sport achieves a number of impacts simultaneously, making it a highly cost-effective intervention.” Premier Alan Winde said: “We know that the pandemic has taken so much from all of us. Not only have we lost treasured family members, friends and colleagues, but many have also lost their jobs and sources of income. “Major events, such as the Cape Town Cycle Tour, are absolutely critical to the rebuilding and reopening of our economy following the aftermath of the pandemic.”