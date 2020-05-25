PICS: Capetonians feel the cold and rain as winter weather arrives

Cape Town - The weather in the Western Cape got off to a chilly start on Monday, with an intense cold front hitting the province. There was some good rainfall, cold weather, strong winds and high seas today, while on some higher ground within the Western Cape, snow could also be seen. The SA Weather Service (SAWS) issued a high seas weather warning, with wave heights between 6.0 to 9.0m expected between Cape Columbine and Plettenberg Bay that will be subsiding by early Tuesday morning. It has also predicted above-average rainfall from May to August over the south-western parts of the country.

According to a statement from SAWS on Friday, gale force winds can also be expected but are likely to be confined to the south-western and southern coasts of the Western and Eastern Cape respectively.

SAWS warned that temperatures are expected to recover gradually over the Cape provinces from Wednesday onwards, although widespread morning frost could also be expected over the interior areas.

African News Agency photographer, Armand Hough took some pictures of Capetonians being caught in the rain and intense winds.

People cross the road in Voortrekker Road.

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Green Point.

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

A homeless man falls to his knees in the rain whiles begging at a traffic light in Sea Point.

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Sea Point.

Huge waves crash against the wall and rocks in Sea Point.

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)