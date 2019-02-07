Cape Town - Police have imposed restrictive security measures in and around Parliament ahead of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday evening. Police minister Bheki Cele with the National Commissioner of Police, General Khehla John Sitole and senior SAPS management were addressing the NatJoints of the SONA law enforcement deployment parade ahead of the members being posted for operational duties in and around Cape Town for SONA.

Bheki Cele encouraged police officials to be mindful and take their job seriously.

"As much as you may say it is a job, this is a service. You need to work very hard," Cele said.

The parade comprised of SAPS, Traffic and the City of Cape Town Metro Police members.

Law enforcement members are expected to take up operational duties ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA.

Their duties will extend before and beyond the main address, in an effort to ensure all are and feel safe during the proceedings.

