PICS: CIT driver injured after gang of armed robbers attempt heist in Cape Town

Cape Town – A driver of a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle was injured when a gang of armed robbers shot him, through the window, during a heist on Robert Sobukwe Drive in Bishop Lavis this morning.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa confirmed the incident, and said the police were at the scene.

Cash in Transit Association of South Africa (Citasa) spokesperson Grant Clark said the industry was concerned at the number of CIT related incidents in the last number of weeks, especially when there was a loss of life as one was one too many.

"I can, however, report that Citasa is working around the clock with all CIT role players and our crime-fighting partners, the SAPS, to address the current situation we are experiencing," Clark said.

The robbery comes after the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (Sabric), on behalf of the banking industry, noted the resurgence of CIT robberies since the easing of lockdown restrictions in June this year.