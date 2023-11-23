PICS: City officials go for a swim as they launch festive season beach safety plan

Cape Town - Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and Mayco member for community services and Health, Patricia van der Ross, boldly went into the cold Cape Town waters as they launched the City’s festive season beach safety plan and drowning prevention campaign. As part of the City of Cape Town’s largest-ever festive season safety operation, the City will deploy 330 policing personnel and 340 lifeguards to beaches across the metro.

Hill-Lewis, and Van der Ross launched the City’s festive beach safety plans at Big Bay Surf Lifesaving Club on Wednesday. “Cape Town is ready to welcome the world to our beautiful, clean, Blue Flag beaches. For your safety, the City is deploying 330 policing personnel dedicated to specific beaches across the City. “This includes special Beach Joint Operational Centres (JOCs). Over 4 000 uniformed enforcement and emergency personnel will be available as part of the City’s largest-ever safety deployment over a festive season,” said Hill-Lewis.

Mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, added: "Our festive season policing plan includes vehicle checkpoints on major routes to beaches. Officers will clamp down on alcohol use in public spaces and we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour. "We will also increase the use of tech such as CCTV and drones. Law Enforcement, Fire & Rescue Service, and Disaster Risk Management volunteers will be on hand to assist with public safety and awareness." As part of the City's drowning prevention campaign, the City is deploying 340 beach lifeguards and 343 swimming pool lifeguards. Beach lifeguards are on duty between 10am and 6pm daily.

Partners include Lifesaving Cape Town, with 14 clubs along the coast, and the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI), who are on standby to make emergency deployments of rescue swimmers and vessels operating from seven base stations across the city. “Last summer, Cape Town’s beach lifeguards were able to ensure no fatal drownings during their duty hours at designated bathing areas. There were also no fatal drownings recorded at public swimming pools,” Van der Ross said. “Of concern is that all 19 of the fatal drownings at beaches last summer occurred outside of designated bathing areas or when lifeguards were off duty. We appeal to the public to be alert, even if you are a strong swimmer.

"Always swim between the red and yellow flags designating the safest swimming area, and listen to the instructions of our lifeguards. They are there for your safety and peace of mind," said Van der Ross. The City reminded the public of four golden rules to be cognisant of when in and around water: Do not swim under the influence of alcohol.

Do not leave children unsupervised in or around water.

Beware of rip currents. If you’re caught in a current, try to stay calm and signal for help.

Always swim on a beach with lifeguards on duty, and between their red and yellow flags. The City will deploy more than 720 extra staff to keep Cape Town clean. This R22-million top-up service will target all beaches, scenic routes and central business districts.

Mayco member for urban waste management, Grant Twigg, said: “Cape Town’s anti-litter mascot, Bingo, will be gracing our beaches together with our Public Awareness, Communication and Education Team. In this way we will motivate visitors to ‘bin it in the Bingo bin’ and keep Cape Town clean.“ Mayco member for economic growth, James Vos, said a bumper tourism season is expected in Cape Town. “Forward bookings for the coming weeks show that Cape Town is going to enjoy a bumper visitor season. Between now and March, Cape Town International Airport is set to process around 31 000 passengers every day.