Cape Town - Five men have been arrested following a botched hijacking in Grassy Park, Cape Town.

The incident started in Steenberg on Wednesday morning, when suspects hijacked two vehicles - a black Hyundai Tuscon and a silver Audi A6.

One of the suspects was shot and wounded by police after he pointed a firearm at them during a high speed chase from Steenberg to Grassy Park.

Picture: South African Police Service

The suspect was being treated in hospital.

"Swift response by members of the National Intervention Unit resulted in the arrest of five men aged between 24 and 36 in Steenberg," police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said.

Picture: 1second Alerts

"According to reports the police followed up on information they received about hijacked vehicles in Retreat, they spotted the vehicles, a silver Audi and a black Hyundai Tucson.

"The vehicles fled in the direction of Grassy Park. During the chase, a suspect pointed the police with a firearm and police retaliated," she said.

Picture: South African Police Service

"One of the suspects was shot and wounded and was taken to a medical facility for treatment under police guard.

"Four men were arrested and they are facing charges of possession of hijacked vehicle, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. An attempted murder case was also opened for investigation. Detectives are on the scene.

"Once charged the suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court," Rwexana said.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus