Cape Town - South African Police Service members attached to Provincial Intervention Team acted on information they received about dagga being sold at a house in Tanga Street Bongweni, Khayelitsha. Upon their arrival at the address, police found a total of 74.45kg of compressed dagga worth an estimated street value of R300 000 and police also seized undisclosed amount of money, scale and cellular phones.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on August 5.

In an unrelated incident, on Saturday night, at approximately 22:00, Cape Metro Police officers attached to the Gang & Drug Task Team acted on a tip about drugs and firearms at a premises in the Hague, Delft.

The officers responded and searched three structures on the property. In one structure, the officers found a Glock pistol and 10 9mm live rounds of ammunition. A couple, aged 39 and 21, was arrested for possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

In one of the other structures, officers found various quantities of dagga. The items were booked as abondoned in Delft SAPS.

