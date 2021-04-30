PICS: Covie land handover will help secure livelihoods and dignity, says Mabuza

Cape Town – Deputy President David Mabuza led a land handover ceremony in the Covie Community, in Bitou Local Municipality on Friday.

Mabuza, in his capacity as the chairperson of the inter-ministerial committee on land reform, led the handover which comes as a result of a restitution claim.

The residents will not only have secured land ownership, but will also be able to generate economic returns from their land.

The handover is part of the ongoing work of the land reform inter-ministerial committee to accelerate land reform and increase the efficient and sustainable land redistribution and restitution.

The deputy president was supported by the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Thoko Didiza and the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille.

Speaking at the event, Mabuza said: “With this land handover, the Covie community can now begin to independently determine their future, secure their livelihoods and regain their human dignity.

“This event is a process of addressing the historical injustice of land inequality, displacement and dispossession.

“This solemn occasion has bestowed on us a righteous pen of justice, in order to correct the wrongs and injustice of the past,” Mabuza said.

“It is the reaffirmation of our commitment to the restoration of human dignity and freedom of the Covie community.”

He also congratulated the Covie community for the successful land settlement claim.

“We join in the celebration of gaining back more than 764 000 hectares of land that will positively impact the 411 households to gain back their financial freedom.

“This area is rich with agricultural and eco-tourism opportunities.

“In our celebration, we appeal to the Covie community to use this land effectively for heritage purposes, commercial activities and agricultural activities,” he said.

“Rest assured that in all your endeavours, government across all spheres and working with our social partners, stand ready to support you to use the land sustainably to benefit your families, your community and to preserve your heritage.”

Premier Alan Winde, who was joined by the MEC of Human Settlements, Tertius Simmers, was also in attendance at the handover.

“I am very pleased that the Covie community has received their title deeds. I would like to stress the importance of home ownership in empowering residents,” Winde said.

“Ownership will provide new opportunities for the beneficiaries here today, and for their family members in generations to come.”

He added that furthering home ownership is a key priority for the Western Cape government, as it is an important tool in bringing dignity to residents.

On Thursday, Winde and Simmers also visited the Mountain View Integrated Residential Development Programme (IRDP) in Mosselbay, which is in construction, and the Syferfontein IRDP in George.

The Mountain View IRDP which commenced in July 2019 with a budget of R 297 million is estimated to be completed by July 2022.

Upon conclusion it is expected to create 1 006 housing opportunities, which consists of 725 BNG units, 278 FLISP units, one Commercial Sites and two public open spaces/Playground.

The Syferfontein IRDP in George which has a budget of R 434m commenced August 2018 and is expected to be concluded later this year.

It is set to deliver 2 113 housing opportunities.

This project will consist of 1 668 Breaking New Ground (BNG)/free housing, 233 FLISP and various other commercial, faith and social entities.

To date, 67 beneficiaries have already moved in.

