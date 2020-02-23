Cape Town - The Cape Town Carnival will this year be held on March 21, Human Rights Day.
To celebrate 10 years of carnival, promote unity and celebrate the country’s diverse heritage, the chosen theme for this year is “Incredible Journey: Sounds of South Africa”.
The theme was chosen to highlight the country’s powerful and distinctive arts and music, song and dance, said organisers.
“The carnival will showcase the country’s deep and original elements that go far back. The carnival will also feature the country’s many indigenous cultures and languages.”
At a workshop in Maitland, colourful floats and outfits are being fitted and airbrushed.