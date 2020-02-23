PICS: Craftsmen give a hand in build-up to Cape Town Carnival









On March 21, the Cape Town Carnival will bring art, music and magic to the streets of Green Point. This year’s theme, ‘Incredible Journey: Sounds of South Africa’, showcases the diverse offerings and talents of our country. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - The Cape Town Carnival will this year be held on March 21, Human Rights Day. To celebrate 10 years of carnival, promote unity and celebrate the country’s diverse heritage, the chosen theme for this year is “Incredible Journey: Sounds of South Africa”. The theme was chosen to highlight the country’s powerful and distinctive arts and music, song and dance, said organisers. “The carnival will showcase the country’s deep and original elements that go far back. The carnival will also feature the country’s many indigenous cultures and languages.” At a workshop in Maitland, colourful floats and outfits are being fitted and airbrushed.

The carnival is just a month away with workers on site being but just some of the 2 000 performers and crew members who have been working from more than 50 talented community-based groups since last year, designing floats, making costumes, perfecting moves and melodies.

The chief executive of Cape Town Carnival, Jay Douwes, said: “We’re celebrating 10 years of igniting joy and unity through creativity. Through this project, we’ve seen the incredible ingenuity and talent of our people and are proud to have been able to provide the platform for local and international visitors to experience this.”

General access to the Carnival will be free, and the carnival will start at 7pm on the Greenpoint Fan Walk.



For the third year, Cape Town Carnival, in partnership with ASLA, took in unemployed youth to be part of the design and production of the festival. ASLA, a construction company is sponsoring the project, and this year 10 young unemployed adults travel each morning from Riviersonderend to come and gain vital work experience. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

