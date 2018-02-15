Acting-President Cyril Ramaphosa seen walking on Sea Point Promenade with former finance minister Trevor Manuel. Picture: Greer Blizzard
Cape Town - To cries of Good Morning, Mr President and barely eight hours after Jacob Zuma resigned as president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa made his first public appearance walking along the Sea Point Promenade with former finance minister Trevor Manuel on Thursday morning.

"It was a surreal moment," Sea Point resident Greer Blizzard said. "I said 'This is a big moment in our history Mr Ramaphosa' and he smiled and nodded.

"He even asked Trevor to take a photo of me and him. What a humble wonderful man," he added.



Acting-President Cyril Ramaphosa eagerly greeted by a morning jogger on Sea Point Promenade. Picture: Greer Blizzard

Acting-President Cyril Ramaphosa seen walking on Sea Point Promenade with former finance minister Trevor Manuel. Picture: Greer Blizzard

As the news made the rounds of his morning walk on social media, many weighed in on the matter.





Cape Argus