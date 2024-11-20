PICS: Doctor Khumalo visits Indy prior to Bafana’s clash with South Sudan

Cape Town - In celebration of South African football, former Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo visited the Independent Media office on Tuesday, sharing his reflections on the evolution and significance of the game, particularly as Bafana Bafana returns to its roots in the Mother City after several years away. The occasion marked a poignant moment not just for Khumalo, but for the entire nation as excitement builds around the national team’s recent resurgence.

Khumalo, a celebrated 10bet brand ambassador, said the spirit of the game should be rekindled, which has long been a source of pride for many South Africans. He urged South Africans to unite and support the national players, as this could only give them the confidence they need to become successful. “10bet as an official sponsor of Bafana, they want to make sure that we have people in the stands but also cash injection and getting a legend to try and drive what they want to achieve,” he said.

Former Bafana Bafana icon, Doctor Khumalo, paid a meaningful visit to the Independent Media Office on Tuesday, expressing his enthusiasm for the national team's match in Cape Town. As a 10bet brand ambassador, Khumalo's visit is a key element of a larger initiative designed to revive the passion for South African football, particularly as Bafana Bafana makes its long-awaited return to the mother city after years of absence. This came ahead of Bafana Bafana hosting its final Group K qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) against South Sudan at the DHL Stadium last night. In a stunning turn of events, all available tickets for the match sold out quickly, highlighting the enthusiasm of South African football fans. The match was set to welcome around 40000 fans, creating a vibrant atmosphere expected to energise the players on the field.

Khumalo himself had a remarkable career characterised by captivating performances, retiring from professional football in 2002. As a central midfielder renowned for his outstanding work ethic, he represented Kaizer Chiefs in 397 matches between 1986 and 2004. In his final years, he skilfully juggled the responsibilities of both player and coach, borrowing his experience to the younger generation of players.

During Khumalo’s visit, he highlighted the pivotal role that media plays in shaping public perception of athletes. The collaboration between the media and players could significantly enhance the emotional experience of supporters, fortifying the bond between the team and its fans, he said. “Our boys have so much to deal with, at the front they are shining and all but we don’t know the back.