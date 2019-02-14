The multidisciplinary team uncovered abalone worth a total value of R3 162 300 in an illicit Abalone drying facility. Picture: Hawks/Supplied

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation unit together with Crime Intelligence, K9 and officials from the Department of Agriculture Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF) conducted an intelligence driven disruptive operation in Durbanville, Cape Town on Wednesday. The multidisciplinary team uncovered abalone worth a total value of R3 162 300 in an illicit Abalone drying facility.

Several drying equipments used to process abalone were seized along with the wet, dried and processed abalone. Consequently, the two suspects, aged 27 and 46, were arrested during the search and seizure.

They are expected to appear at Bellville Magistrates Court on Friday, 15 February 2019.

Picture: Hawks/Supplied

Picture: Hawks/Supplied

They are expected to appear at Bellville Magistrates Court on Friday, 15 February 2019. Picture: Hawks/Supplied

In a separate incident, Kelvin Shaun Bester (28) and Lara Segers (24) appeared at Strand Magistrates court on 12 February, facing charges of possession of dagga as well as illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The duo handed themselves to the police on Monday, February 11, following the search and seizure conducted at their residents in Strand last week Wednesday. During the search, dagga and various types of ammunition for rifles and pistols were discovered. Furthermore, several items used to replenishing bullets as well as reload kit, gun powder, primers, bullet points and empty cartridges were also found on the scene and seized for further investigation.

Meanwhile, their alleged accomplice, Willem Christiaan Carstens, 24, was arrested for operating a clandestine dagga and hydroponic laboratory in Palm Beach Harbour Island, located in Gordon’s Bay was released on R3000 bail, when he appeared in the same court last Friday and his case was remanded to 24 April 2019.

Bester and Segers were released on R5000 and R3000 bail respectively. They are expected to be back in court on 13 May 2019.

