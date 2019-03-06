The public are able to view priceless relics of the Prophet Muhammad at the Masjidul-Quds (Gatesville Mosque). Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Residents of Cape Town have one last opportunity to see the relics of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) on display at the Masjidul Quds mosque in Gatesville. Today is the last day for the public to view these sacred relics of the Prophet from 9am until 9pm.

The relics have been on display since Monday at the Gatesville mosque, after being exhibited in New Delhi, India.

People normally have to travel to the Topkapi Palace Museum in Istanbul, Turkey to view a display of the Prophet’s sacred objects, so this exhibition in Cape Town is a special experience for many.

Sataar Parker, the chairperson of the Masjidul-Quds’ board of trustees, said it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for many Capetonians to see the relics. A total of 10 relics are on display, including a sandal of the Prophet, a part of his turban, a part of his cloak, soil from his grave, an ancient lock and key to the chamber where the Prophet is buried, a strand of hair from the Prophet’s beard, and various manuscripts.

“One of the most unique artefacts, for me, was the sand from the Prophet’s grave, because the people who visit the Prophet’s grave (in Medina, Saudi Arabia) are not always able to get close to the grave,” said Parker.

The exhibition is significant to many people as it enabled those who viewed it to become more knowledgeable, and relate to the Prophet on a broader scale, Parker said.

