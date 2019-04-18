The Witte Wijnappel was the first apple variety planted and harvested in the Companys Garden, which provided fertile ground to grow fresh produce. Tru-Cape and Hortgo tracked down the variant of the original tree in the Netherlands, and after a painstaking process which included a period of quarantine, the tree was ready for planting. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A long-lost apple found its way back to the Company’s Garden when the Witte Wijnappel tree was planted on Thursday. The City of Cape Town in partnership with Tru-Cape, Hortgro and Heritage Fund participated in a ceremony where the 1.5m apple tree was planted after it was traced to the Netherlands.

In the book, Apples in the Early Days at the Cape, Tru-Cape new variety expert and co-author, Buks Nel said: “The first apple to be picked by Jan van Riebeeck on April 17, 1662, has found its way back into a garden at the Cape of Good Hope.

“When we discovered how few records of apple varieties planted at the Cape existed, we became aware of our overwhelming responsibility to preserve the knowledge we have and to ensure that when future generations look back on this century they will have excellent records of the fruits we enjoy.”

Tru-Cape’s managing director of marketing, Roeloef Pienaar, said: “It would not have been possible without the extensive efforts of Henk Griessel and Nel who are passionate about what they do and veterans in the industry. We are extremely proud of their work.”

Zahid Badroodien, mayoral committee member for community services and health said: “It reminds us once more of the rich heritage not only of the Company’s Garden, but also the importance of the fruit industry.

“The Witte Wijnappel tree will take its place among other heritage varieties.”

Hortgro’s executive director, Anton Rabe, said. “We are really proud to be part of this initiative to bring the historic plant material back to South African soil. With this gesture we are honouring the founding roots of the apple industry some 357 years ago.

“The industry ensures food security, infrastructure development and foreign trade.”

Hortgro operational manager Mariette Kotze said apple production played an important role in the economy and job creation.

“There are about 440 apple growers in South Africa that employ at least 27000 people,” Kotze said.

According to Kotze, apples are the single largest deciduous fruit produced in South Africa and the Western Cape.

About 84500 tons of apples are produced in the country, with the total value of the industry at R6billion.

The City of Cape Town, Tru-Cape, Hortgro and the Cape Heritage Fund will collectively manage the maintenance and development of the apple tree.

The city council, in partnership with Tru-Cape, Hortgro and the Cape Heritage Fund, planted a variant of the original apple tree that was planted when the garden was developed in the late 1650s. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

