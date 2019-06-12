Four suspects aged 20, 24, 25 and 28 were arrested on Wednesday morning for their involvement in a house robbery case in Klapmuts. Picture: SAPS

Cape Town - The effective investigation by a team of detectives from Klapmuts in conjunction with Winelands Tracing Team who conducted a tracing operation, led to the arrest of four suspects aged 20, 24, 25 and 28 on Wednesday morning for their involvement in a house robbery case in Klapmuts. These suspects are linked to the house robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning, June 4, whereby a woman was attacked by four unknown males in the presence of her siblings.

Information was followed up and a suspect was arrested at a broiler farm in the area. The suspect was found in possession of a 9mm firearm.

After interviewing the suspect further investigation led to the arrest of the other three suspects in the Mbekweni area whereby an air rifle and revolver that was stolen at the house robbery was found in their possession.

One of the suspects arrested was previously employed by the farm owner who had assisted in house renovations.

The suspects are due to appear in the Paarl Magistrates Court on Friday, on the mentioned charges.

