Cape Town - Two suspects, aged 28 and 34, are to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act, No. 18 of 1998 after abalone valued over R1.8 million was seized at an abalone drying facility in Cape Town. Captain Philani Nkwalase of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, or Hawks, said on Friday the pair were arrested after the Hawks’ serious organised crime investigation led an integrated intelligence-driven operation on Wednesday.

A search and seizure operation was undertaken at the premises situated in Columbine Road, Rondebosch. This was done in collaboration with Crime Intelligence, the K9 Unit, and officials from the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF).

The team seized both wet and dried abalone valued over R1.8 million as well as drying equipment used to processing abalone.

