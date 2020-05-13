PICS: Hawks seize nearly R1m in abalone at Cape Town processing plant
Cape Town - Specialised crime-fighting unit the Hawks uncovered an abalone processing plant in Cape Town on Tuesday, resulting in the arrest of three suspects and seizure of just under R1 million worth of abalone.
The sting was conducted by the Hawks' serious organised crime investigation team, crime intelligence and officials from the department of forestry, fisheries and environmental affairs.
"The intelligence-driven operation uncovered the processing facility at the premises on Stella Road, Montague Gardens. During the search and seizure, freshly cooked and dried abalone worth over R972 000 was seized.
"Furthermore, abalone processing equipment, communication equipment, a computer and a vehicle were all seized," said the Hawks on Wednesday.
The three suspects, aged between 25 and 48, are expected to appear at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.
African News Agency (ANA)
