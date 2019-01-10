SAPS requests the assistance of the public in locating two suspects, Thabang Temo and Rathabile Posholi who are wanted for a murder perpetrated in McGregor. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Cape Town - McGregor SAPS requests the assistance of the public in locating two suspects, Thabang Temo and Rathabile Posholi who are wanted for a murder perpetrated in McGregor.



The incident occurred on 2017-10-06 at about 21:40 where the suspects robbed a store in McGregor, and in the process they stabbed the victim to death.





The suspects fled the scene with money but detectives made a breakthrough and they were arrested and appeared on 2017-10-16 in Robertson Magistrates’ Court. The suspects escaped from lawful custody on 2017-12-14.





A warrant of arrest was issued for both the suspects.





Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects is requested to contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kwana of the McGregor SAPS on 023-6258000 or 0798941670 or 0824696881.





* All information will be treated confidentially.



