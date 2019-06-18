Belhar firefighting staff shower little Bronlyn-Lee Jansen and her mother Chantel with love, just weeks after saving the infant's life. PHOTO: Supplied by City of Cape Town

Cape Town - A group of firefighters in Belhar, Cape Town, followed up on their lifesaving heroics with more love for little Bronlyn-Lee Jansen who they rescued from certain death just over two weeks ago. On June 1, the two-week-old baby's mother Chantel had rushed her to the Belhar fire station, desperate to get help for her infant who had stopped breathing and had started turning blue.

The child had reportedly suffocated on phlegm caused by a chest infection.

The firefighters cleared mucus from her airways, administered oxygen, and after several tense minutes saw the baby starting crying and regaining her natural colour.

"Usually, we don’t have good results on babies. We try our utmost and give our utmost support and expertise to the patient, and this time we were lucky to revive this baby. So there’s a good ending to this story," firefighter Alroy Pieterse said.

Belhar firefighting staff shower little Bronlyn-Lee Jansen and her mother Chantel with love, just weeks after saving the infant's life. PHOTO: Supplied by City of Cape Town

Pieterse's colleague Liesel George initiated the follow-up visit, saying: "I just had to see her, alive and kicking, because when they left the station, we never heard from them again, and I just had to see her.

"And I went to their house, and then the mom came out and she (Bronlyn-Lee) was all pink and dressed up and she looked so cute."

On Friday, Chantel and her now four-week-old baby visited the Belhar fire station to thank the staff for their heroics.

Upon arriving at the firestation, Chantel was met by George who had rallied her colleagues and contacts to collect an assortment of baby clothes and products to hand over to their young patient.

"These selfless acts where staff members go above and beyond the call of duty fill me with immense pride, because it embodies the spirit of safety and security, which is to serve and protect our residents," the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security JP Smith said

"I applaud the actions of the staff members, not only in saving the life of little Bronlyn-Lee, but also the added joy they’ve brought to her and her family through their kind-heartedness."

Belhar firefighting staff shower little Bronlyn-Lee Jansen with love, just weeks after saving her life. PHOTO: Supplied by City of Cape Town