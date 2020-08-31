PICS: Hope and joy as children's plastic surgery resume at Tygerberg Hospital

Cape Town - There was a glimmer of hope and joy in ward D3 at Tygerberg Hospital on Thursday where the first elective surgeries since the start of the lockdown resumed.

Under level 2, more urgent elective surgeries such as children's plastic surgery can take place, with the first three taking place at the hospital on Thursday.

The surgeries formed part of the Smile Foundation and Tygerberg Hospital efforts to address the major backlog of child reconstructive surgeries such as cleft lip and palate procedures. Every Thursday, four children will undergo the life-changing surgery.

Eerste River mom Tannia Wenn said her 6-month-old daughter, Tiane Gia, was scheduled to have her surgery done earlier but because of the setbacks she was unsure when the surgery would take place.

“With Covid-19, I thought it was not going to happen. But when I got the call, I felt as if I was high in the sky. I just wanted it finished because I think of her and that she's getting bigger,” said Wenn.