Doctor Liezl du Toit performed several reconstructive surgeries throughout the course of the day. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Doctor Liezl du Toit performed several reconstructive surgeries throughout the course of the day. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

PICS: Hope and joy as children's plastic surgery resume at Tygerberg Hospital

By Shakirah Thebus Time of article published 20m ago

Cape Town - There was a glimmer of hope and joy in ward D3 at Tygerberg Hospital on Thursday where the first elective surgeries since the start of the lockdown resumed.

Under level 2, more urgent elective surgeries such as children's plastic surgery can take place, with the first three taking place at the hospital on Thursday.

The surgeries formed part of the Smile Foundation and Tygerberg Hospital efforts to address the major backlog of child reconstructive surgeries such as cleft lip and palate procedures. Every Thursday, four children will undergo the life-changing surgery.

Eerste River mom Tannia Wenn said her 6-month-old daughter, Tiane Gia, was scheduled to have her surgery done earlier but because of the setbacks she was unsure when the surgery would take place.

“With Covid-19, I thought it was not going to happen. But when I got the call, I felt as if I was high in the sky. I just wanted it finished because I think of her and that she's getting bigger,” said Wenn.

Six-month-old Tiane Gia Wenn and her mother, Tania Wenn from Eerste River, awaits there turn to have a cleft lip and palate operation. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Six-month-old Tiane Gia Wenn and her mother, Tania Wenn from Eerste River, awaits there turn to have a cleft lip and palate operation. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Six-month-old Tiane Gia Wenn and her mother, Tania Wenn from Eerste River, awaits there turn to have a cleft lip and palate operation. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Marsha Claasen, 25, of Kraaifontein, expressed relief after she received the call to say her 18-month-old daughter could have her surgery done.

Smile Foundation chief executive Hedley Lewis said the backlog in elective surgeries could not be addressed without funding and urged the public and corporates to donate.

Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Doctor Liezl du Toit performed several reconstructive surgeries throughout the course of the day. She is a plastic surgeon and part of the Tygerberg pediatric plastic surgeon team. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Doctor Liezl du Toit performed several reconstructive surgeries throughout the course of the day. She is a plastic surgeon and part of the Tygerberg pediatric plastic surgeon team. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
South Africa - Cape Town - 27 August 2020 - Doctor Liezl du Toit performed several reconstructive surgeries throughout the course of the day. She is a plastic surgeon and part of the Tygerberg pediatric plastic surgeon team. The Smile Foundation is a South African non-governmental organisation with a comprehensive healthcare vision for children living with facial conditions. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Doctor Liezl du Toit performed several reconstructive surgeries throughout the course of the day. She is a plastic surgeon and part of the Tygerberg pediatric plastic surgeon team. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Doctor Liezl du Toit performed several reconstructive surgeries throughout the course of the day. She is a plastic surgeon and part of the Tygerberg pediatric plastic surgeon team. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)
Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

