PICS: How Capetonians are protecting themselves against the coronavirus

Cape Town - How well are people preparing against Covid-19 and do they have enough information about the pandemic? The Cape Argus took to the streets to find out. Siya Siboto from Cape Town said that he felt the government’s delayed reaction in handling the matter left thousands of South Africans from poor communities vulnerable. “It feels as if our government can only look out for the elite. "As much as I can take precautions to prevent myself from contracting the virus, I can’t say the same for most of the people in my community. “The government needs to do more than just notify us of confirmed cases,” he said.

Julia Adams from Woodstock is taking a holistic approach to the matter. She said that her faith during the rising chaos in the country was keeping her sane.

Choosing not to self isolate but rather to go about her business, Adams said: “I pray and take care of my hygiene.

"I will not isolate myself, If I happen to die, so be it.”

Elreza Klink, from Cape Town, said that she prayed to a higher power for protection.

Klink said sanitising her hands regularly and maintaining good hygiene were things she had always been doing. “I think our government is capable of doing more, though,’’ said Klink. “I just hope they will rise up to the challenge before we lose anyone to this virus.”

Asamkele Nkosi, from Hout Bay, said: “For me, prevention is better than cure. So I wear gloves when I have them and I sanitise regularly. I make sure that I am well informed at all times, so as to take suitable cautionary measures.”

While others are taking the generic route, student Willmore Ngwenya, from Khayelitsha, is making use of trusted traditional herbal remedies.

“I am familiar with them, and I know first hand that they work, there’s a surprising but satisfying range of benefits,” he said.

Ngwenya said that now more than ever, he was aware of his surroundings and had picked up the healthy habit of avoiding over-crowded places.

Kensington resident Mariam Granderling said: “I am washing my hands, I constantly check on my family and encourage them to do the same. We sanitise, we eat healthily, we are definitely taking precautions.”

