PICS: Hundreds joined search for runner before body found on Table Mountain

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - Family and friends of 36-year-old Ken Stephen huddled together and consoled each other as news spread that a body matching his description was found on the slopes of Table Mountain. He went missing two days ago. Stephen, an experienced trail runner, notified a friend that he was going to Table Mountain on Monday around 2.30pm. When he didn’t return to his car, which was parked at the bottom at Platteklip Gorge, a search began. A note was left on the car in case he returned. Tim Lundy of Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said the injuries on the body showed that death could have been caused by a very hard fall from a high location. An EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter performed the search along with a private helicopter hired to provide extra assistance.

“We usually have a lot more information when performing a search, including a person’s state of mind,” said Lundy.

“There were approximately 61 teams involving 500 people searching on the mountain. This has been the first major missing person case since the lockdown in terms of the amount of people involved in the search,” he added.

Lundy said many members of running clubs came out to support the search.

People who knew Stephen expressed their shock at his disappearance. They also came out to assist in the search. A wave of support shown on social media spread the message even further.

Hundreds of family and friends joined the search for 36-year-old Ken Stephan. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Hundreds of family and friends joined the search for 36-year-old Ken Stephan. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

The body of a person with clothes as per what the missing person was wearing has been spotted below Africa Face on Table Mountain. The rescue helicopter will return shortly to insert a paramedic to the person. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

WSAR spokesperson Johann Marais said there were many reasons someone could get lost on the mountain, including inclement weather, injuries and not following a specific route.

No missing person incidents had been reported on the mountain over since lockdown began in March, he said.

“We extend our condolences to the family, his friends and the trail-running fraternity,” said Marais.

“WSAR wishes to acknowledge the assistance we had from Working Fire.”

Marais praised volunteers from the trail-running fraternity and other volunteers who were involved in the search, including those from WSAR, “for a job well done”.

Rescue teams were concerned the body would not be retrieved in time, with heavy rainfall predicted today.

Stephen’s wallet, car keys and clothing confirmed his identity. The body will still be identified by the family.

Marais said the search and rescue group had seen many hikers or park visitors complying with Covid-19 regulations, but unfortunately many others did not practice social distancing or wear masks as required.

Lions Head remains closed until further notice.

The rescue helicopter will return shortly to insert a paramedic to the person. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

[email protected]