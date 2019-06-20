Hundreds of students and an SRC led by the SA Union of Students (Saus) marched to the NSFAS headquarters in Wynberg, to hand over their demands relating to the concerns of the students. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Administrator Randall Carolissen received a memorandum of demands from student representatives from various universities and TVET colleges on Wednesday. Hundreds of students and an SRC led by the SA Union of Students (Saus) marched to the NSFAS headquarters in Wynberg, to hand over their demands relating to the concerns of the students.

Their demands include the scrapping of Circular 6 (which denies students living off campuses meal allowances), and that they be addressed on issues of withdrawn funding. They said students were initially funded only to be told their programmes were not supported by NSFAS.

“We demand that this be resolved now,” they said.

A memorandum was signed by seven representatives: Asanda Lobelo, UCT’s SRC chairperson, Azania Tyhali, the SRC president at the University of the Western Cape, Sabelo Ngwenya of the Central University of Technology, CPUT’s SRC chairperson Tumiso Mfisa, Tshepo Khoarane from the Northlink College, Sonwabile Dwaba of the University of Free State and Fasiha Hassan from Saus.

On the memorandum they said students still had outstanding appeals, and they demanded that NSFAS accounted for and resolved the crisis immediately. They also demanded that all historic debt from 2010 be cleared for all students.

In his response, Carolissen acknowledged the issues raised by the students, and reiterated that he would work with student leaders to ensure that the 2% of the student population whose problems were still unresolved would be prioritised.

