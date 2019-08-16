Julian Naidoo said: "We might not all be able to stop cruelty on the frontline like SPCA inspectors but each of us can try in our own way." Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Heart104.9fm radio personality Julian Naidoo is lending his two legs to support our four-legged friends when he runs the Sanlam Cape Town marathon in aid of the SPCA. Naidoo, who is on the SPCA board, said one of his motivations to do the race was the case of Benjie, brutally stabbed and murdered by two men in Khayelitsha in May. The act was caught on video and went viral.

“It’s about running to give a voice to animals that are suffering, abused and neglected,” said Naidoo.

He said animals suffered different forms of abuse, especially in communities where there were many animals and people. “It’s the mission of the SPCA to make sure animals are protected, cared for and find forever homes.”

Naidoo said: "I am going to run the Sanlam Peace Trail in honour of Benjie and ask for your to support my fundraising efforts." Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

"Every cent I can raise will be used to help other suffering animals and CoGH SPCA to seek justice for the lives of those that can’t be saved – like the life of Benjie." Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

He said by running in the Peace Run they hoped to raise funds and awareness about the welfare of animals and what one should do when witnessing animal abuse.

SPCA communications and resource development assistant Tara McGovern said having someone like Julian on the board had been fantastic - not only was he a known media personality and member of the board, he also understood the intricacies of the work the organisation did and the challenges they faced.

“He has a wide audience and support base and it’ll be very impactful. I know he’s going to spread the message of the incredible work our inspectors and our vets do, and relay how important it is for the public to support our work,” she said.

McGovern said anyone having issues caring for or training an animal, or worried about its aggression, should contact a local SPCA or animal welfare, because educating people was better than leaving them feeling they had to take drastic, unkind and illegal measures.

The race will take place on Sunday, September 15 2019.

Naidoo with his King Charles Cavalier Spaniel, Rosie. Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency(ANA)

[email protected]