Cape Town - Khayelitsha's Kuyasa Community Day Centre (CDC) is closed following a break-in in the early hours of Wednesday morning. The clinic will remain closed until police have investigated the crime and the building is secure, according to the City of Cape Town.

Councillor Zahid Badroodien said eight computers - delivered to the clinic in early December - were stolen, the network and uninterrupted power supply (UPS) cabinet was broken, and the building was damaged.

The incident was a significant setback for health services in the area, said Badroodien on Thursday.

The clinic saw on average 400 clients per day, he said, and treated about 500 people for tuberculosis each year. It had close on 5000 people relying on it for anti-retroviral treatment.

"Clients come from Kuyasa, but also surrounding areas like Monwabisi Park, Enkanini, Ezwelitsha and Harare – a collective population of nearly 150 000 people.

"These are mostly informal and impoverished areas, with a high unemployment rate and a very high burden of disease, where people depend on the public health services provided at Kuyasa CDC."