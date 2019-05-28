SAPS members arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday at 14:00 for possession of hijacked and stolen vehicles. Picture: SAPS

Cape Town - Police from Flying Squad remain committed to bring perpetrators to book. The SAPS members arrested a 38-year-old man on Monday at 14:00 for possession of hijacked and stolen vehicles.

They were busy with patrols when they received information about vehicles that were being stripped at St Barnet crescent Steenberg. Upon their arrival at the address they found that the yard is very secured with vicious dogs inside and they jump from the back and they ask to check the vehicles.

Upon investigating, it was discovered that the two Toyota bakkies and one Toyota Corolla were hijacked in Pineland, Rondebosch and Kuilsrivier this month.

Another Toyota Corolla was reported stolen in Table view.

The police also discovered five engines of stolen vehicles.

The suspect will appear in the the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court once charged.