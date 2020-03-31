PICS: Mandrax worth R50 000 seized by Cape metro cops in N7 roadblock

Cape Town - Metro police officers recovered Mandrax with a street value of R50 000 at a roadblock on the N7 at around 10am on Tuesday morning.

"Officers engaged with the driver of a silver VW Polo to check whether he had the necessary documentation to be on the road, but he couldn’t produce any identification and appeared nervous, said Metro police spokesperson Ruth Solomons.

Officers then searched his vehicle and found one thousand mandrax tablets.

"It later emerged that the 23-year-old suspect has gang affiliations. He was arrested for the possession of drugs as well as transgression of the Disaster Management Act. Officers arrested two more suspects at the same roadblock (aged 19 and 29) in terms of the Disaster Management Act.," Solomons said.

The trio was detained at Milnerton SAPS.