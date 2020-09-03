PICS: Manhunt for armed cash-in-transit robbers after Cape security guard killed

Cape Town – Police have launched a manhunt for armed suspects after a security guard waiting in a cash-in-transit vehicle at a supermarket on Thursday morning was shot and killed. SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said unknown suspects shot and killed a security guard waiting in a cash transporting vehicle at a supermarket in Welgelegen. Potelwa said the guard drove away after being shot and crashed into a nearby home, whereas another guard was injured at the entrance of the store during the robbery. She said a substantial amount of cash was taken as the suspects fled in a black Corsa vehicle, which was stolen in Khayelitsha in June 2020, and a white VW Golf GTI. "The incident happened as the guards were fetching cash from the store. Police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and business robbery," Potelwa said.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said unknown suspects shot and killed a security guard waiting in a cash transporting vehicle at a supermarket in Welgelegen. Picture: Supplied

Forty-five minutes later, Fidelity security guards were robbed of two firearms and a substantial amount of cash by unknown suspects at Fourways Intersection, Thembalethu Mall in George.

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said the incident happened at around 7:30 this morning.

"The suspects fled in a maroon Isuzu bakkie," Muridili said.

Hawks detectives are investigating the case.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz condemned the two reported incidents in the strongest terms.

"Violence and theft have absolutely no place in our society."

Fritz said annual and quarterly crime statistics pointed to decreases in cash-in-transit robberies, and it was therefore concerning to see the two attacks on the rise again.

"We must aim towards becoming a cashless society in efforts to reduce related crime," Fritz said.

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is urged to contact the Crime Stop number 0860010111 or via the MySAPSApp.

Cape Argus