Cape Town - Most people visit their local animal welfare association only when they want to adopt a new kitten or puppy. Not Dr Luther van der Mescht. He goes to visit in search of fleas. To be precise, cat fleas. He is working on a comprehensive study of the different species found on South African dogs and cats.

Worldwide, cat fleas (Ctenocephalides felis felis) are the most commonly found fleas plaguing pets. Despite their name, these little insects also occur on dogs. Animals covered with these fleas often suffer from tapeworms over time, and can become quite emaciated in the process.

Dr van der Mescht hopes to be able to determine which species are all found in South Africa. He will be using microscope and genetic techniques to study the fleas that he collects. Such information can ultimately be valuable when trying to ensure that the right types of flea repellents are used in different regions.

"It is very difficult to identify with the naked eye species which fleas are all members of the Ctenocephalides felis-complex, and therefore we do not really know which species of cat fleas are found on South African dogs or cats," explains Dr van der Mescht.

"The previous thorough survey on the topic was done in the 1970s."

"It is very difficult to identify with the naked eye species which fleas are all members of the Ctenocephalides felis-complex, and therefore we do not really know which species of cat fleas are found on South African dogs or cats," explains Dr van der Mescht. Picture: Supplied.

According to Dr van der Mescht, 20 animal welfare organizations and private veterinarians across the country are already involved in his studies. Picture: Supplied

His research project is funded by the Claude Leon Foundation.

Dr Van der Mescht works closely with parasitologist Prof Sonja Matthee of the SU Department of Conservation Ecology and Entomology, who concentrates on parasites such as fleas and ticks, and evolutionary biologist Prof Conrad Matthee from the SU Department of Plant and Zoology.

According to Dr van der Mescht, 20 animal welfare organizations and private veterinarians across the country are already involved in his studies. They are helping him to collect enough fleas from a diversity of regions so that he can identify and genetically study them.

Members of the public who are interested in helping his research can send flea samples collected from their cats and dogs to Dr van der Mescht until the end of April. This is when the typical summer flea season ends.

It is best to store dead insects in a small container of ethanol.

For inquiries about how to do so, contact Dr van der Mescht at [email protected]

Dr Luther van der Mescht studies the diversity of fleas found in South Africa, and the distribution of different species.

As part of a current research project, he is focusing on cat fleas, their genetics, distribution and diversity.

Several animal welfare organisations and private veterinarians in South Africa are currently assisting with the collection of fleas for him to study.

Members of the public who would like to help his efforts are welcome to send him samples by the end of April.

