Executive Mayor Dan Plato made a commitment in his adjustment budget last month to allocate an extra R115 million to cleaning up communities and informal settlements across Cape Town. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Mayor Dan Plato is on a mission to clean up Cape Town. After meeting with residents across the city and hearing that they would like to “keep a lid on grime”, Plato has allocated an extra R115 million to ramp up the City’s cleaning operations. Plato has urged communities to help keep their suburbs clean.

“While growth and development are indicators of success, they come with a greater need to keep a hand on the health and physical appearance of our shared spaces,” he said

“We want the street you live in and the park your children play in to be clean and safe.”

The R115m has been divvied up thus:

* R56m will go towards additional cleaning of informal settlements

* R14m is allocated for the recruitment of expanded public works programme workers, who will assist with community clean-ups

* R20m is allocated to the area cleaning division in the Solid Waste Management Directorate, specifically for services in poorer areas

* An additional R25m is earmarked for the Recreation and Parks Department, which will go towards grass cutting and maintenance across all wards

The Mayor, together with volunteers and the City of Cape Town's Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) workers cleaned The Range neighbourhood in Elsies River. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

“The City's Solid Waste Management Department works hard to ensure that high levels of cleanliness are maintained. Our staff removes residents’ refuse and EPWP workers keep our streets clean,” said Plato.

“However, it is also the responsibility of residents to throw their refuse in bins and not illegally dump waste on the side of the road or in open spaces. We want this clean-up to be a team effort and something which creates pride within communities and we encourage everyone to look after the neighbourhood that they live in.”

Plato said he would be visiting communities over the coming weeks to ensure the budget was being effectively spent.

He would also be sweeping streets, picking up litter and ensuring illegal dumping was tackled.

If you see illegal dumping, report it to 0214807700.

Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato officially launched the city-wide Clean-up Campaign in Elsies River on Monday morning. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

