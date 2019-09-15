Minister of Health Nomafrench Mbombo arrives at the Khayelitsha District Hospital with Trevor Pols the CEO of Same Foundation that donated medical equipment to the hospital. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - A donation of lifesaving medical equipment by the SA Medical and Education (Same) Foundation will be a boost for patient care and help with the provision of health services at the Khayelitsha District Hospital (KDH). So said the Western Cape MEC for Health, Nomafrench Mbombo, speaking at the handover event at the hospital of equipment to the value of more than R2million.

This included a Hamilton C1 ventilator, ultrasound DC40 machines, patient trolleys, mattresses, beds, and chairs for mental health patients and the emergency care unit.

Mbombo said KDH was one of the busiest district hospitals in the Western Cape, particularly in the metro.

“We have many challenges, and the community have been complaining, specifically around the emergency care unit where patients waited longer, and also in the mental health ward, where patients end up with no beds, forcing them to sleep on the floor,” she said.

A donation of lifesaving medical equipment will be a boost for patient care and help with the provision of health services at the Khayelitsha District Hospital. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Road Accident Fund also donated trolley beds to the Khayelitsha District Hospital. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

The Same Foundation’s chief executive, Trevor Pols, said since 2017 they had partnered with KDH in securing the funds needed to enable the hospital to replace lifesaving equipment and resources, and in assisting the medical staff to carry on offering the best quality medical treatment to patients.

“The catchment area being so densely populated meant an extremely high flow of patients through their doors on a daily basis. This burden on the hospital has caused problems such as insufficient medical equipment and wards running at over-capacity,” he said.

“Khayelitsha District Hospital serves one of the largest informal settlements in the country and it’s for that reason that the same foundation wants to partner with this hospital to impact the most lives possible .

“We only managed to do so with the fantastic response we’ve received from our loyal donors, who have had a major contribution in the equipment that we’ve handed over today,” Pols added.

The hospital is a 300-bed government district hospital, open 24 hours a day and seven days a week, and sees to a comprehensive list of health-care services, which include HIV, TB, mental health, maternity, neo-natal, paediatric, and trauma.

[email protected]