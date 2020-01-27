School friends brings in the coffin at the funeral of 12-year-old Michaela Williams held at the River tabernacle pentecostal holiness church, Michaela was raped and murdered earlier this month. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)
Cape Town - Mourners who attended the funeral of 12-year-old Michaela Williams in Pelican Park at the weekend appealed to the authorities to fulfil their role to end violence against women and children.

The funeral of the teen, who was raped and murdered two weeks ago by a convicted rapist out on parole, was held in a packed church in Lotus River.

Western Cape Missing Persons Unit director Candice van der Rheede said: “We buried another child that should have been playing in the streets right now. How many more of our children do we need to bury before the government hears our cries? Someone needs to be held accountable for what happened to Michaela.

“We seek answers. Don’t wait until it happens to your wife, child, sister, aunty or niece.”

One the family members said they are still in shock, adding that Michaela did not deserve to die in such a brutal manner. Mourners gasped when they heard a slab was thrown on her head.

New Horizon Squad cadets marching at the funeral of 12-year-old Michaela Williams. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)
The youngest New Horizon Squad cadet marching with a picture of Michaela Williams to give to her mother, Beatrice Adams. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)
Michaela went missing on January 7 and her body was found two days later in Schaapkraal in Philippi.

A 48-year-old parolee released in 2018 after serving 13 years of a 20-year sentence for the rape of an 8-year-old girl was arrested shortly after he led police to where he dumped the body.

During his recent appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on a charge of rape and murder the court ordered that his name or any pictures of him should not be published. He is due back in court on April 14.

Beatrice Adams, the mother of Michaela Williams holds on to a picture her daughter. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)
Emotional friends and family at the funeral. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)
The funeral of 12-year-old Michaela Williams. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)
Funeral of 12-year-old Michaela Williams. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)
Emotional friends and family at the funeral of 12-year-old Michaela Williams. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)
