School friends brings in the coffin at the funeral of 12-year-old Michaela Williams held at the River tabernacle pentecostal holiness church, Michaela was raped and murdered earlier this month. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Mourners who attended the funeral of 12-year-old Michaela Williams in Pelican Park at the weekend appealed to the authorities to fulfil their role to end violence against women and children. The funeral of the teen, who was raped and murdered two weeks ago by a convicted rapist out on parole, was held in a packed church in Lotus River.

Western Cape Missing Persons Unit director Candice van der Rheede said: “We buried another child that should have been playing in the streets right now. How many more of our children do we need to bury before the government hears our cries? Someone needs to be held accountable for what happened to Michaela.

“We seek answers. Don’t wait until it happens to your wife, child, sister, aunty or niece.”

One the family members said they are still in shock, adding that Michaela did not deserve to die in such a brutal manner. Mourners gasped when they heard a slab was thrown on her head.