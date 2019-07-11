Minister of Social Development Lindiwe Zulu visited Saartjie Baartman centre before her Budget Vote Speech in Parliament. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - Newly appointed Minister of Social Development, Lindiwe Zulu, visited the Saartjie Baartman Centre for Women and Children on Thursday before delivering her departments budget vote speech in Parliament. The minister will table the Department of Social Development’s budget vote speech, which is a national Parliamentary requisite for all government departments to present departmental plans and budget allocations of the year.

While Zulu will be tabling the budget vote, countries of the world are observing World Population Day under the theme: “25 years of the ICPD: accelerating the promise”, and her visit to the centre coincided with this.

The centre which was founded in 2004, promotes sustainable livelihoods for women in distress, provides facilities to marginalised groups and ensures the safety of children at risk and people with disabilities.

The centre has, in its tenure, assisted 1000 families with skills-development, shelter and safety networks.





Minister Lindiwe Zulu with Lilian Masebenza. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)