PICS: Miss SA top 10 pack 120 000 boxes of food for World Food Day

Cape Town - In commemoration of World Food Day, aspiring Miss South Africa contestants teamed up with current Miss SA title holder Shudufhadzo Musida, Miss Supranational Thato Mosehle and Miss Universe South Africa Natasha Joubert for a spirited pack-off activity. The event was in collaboration with social enterprise organisation Holanathi, and saw the top 10 Miss SA contestants split into two teams to pack 4kg boxes of nutritional meals that will be distributed to thousands of children across the Western Cape over the next few days.

The event was held at GrandWest, the same venue where the pageant will host its grand finale tomorrow. It is also in anticipation of this weekend’s UN World Food Day, which will be observed on Saturday internationally. The girls, who all pledged their support for the underlying cause recognised on World Food Day, packed 120 000 food boxes, donated by Holanathi founder Gina Athanassiou. The Top 10 Miss SA finalists for 2021 packing food parcels for the needy ahead of World Food Day on Saturday at GrandWest. From left are Moratwe Masima, Cheneil Hartzenberg, Catherine Groenewald, Tiffany Francis, Kgothatso Dithebe, Bianca Bezuidenhout, Jeanni Mulder, Zimi Mabunzi, Lalela Mswane and Kaylan Mathews. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA). Miss SA Top Ten finalists at GrandWest busy packing food parcels for the needy ahead of World Food Day on Saturday. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA). Miss SA Top Ten finalists at GrandWest busy packing food parcels for the needy ahead of World Food Day on Saturday. Picture: Ian Landsberg/African News Agency (ANA). Speaking on the significance of supporting World Food Day, Athanassiou said Holanathi’s core mission testifies to supporting disadvantaged and less privileged children across South Africa by providing them with not just food items, but healthy and nutritious meals.

Holanathi specialises in the provision, manufacturing and distribution of fortified staple foods using locally sourced maize. Athanassiou said: “This World Food Day meal donation is in line with our DNA since Holanathi means ‘Grow with us’. We grow communities because we source locally, and grow the economy because we invest in human capital. Our food is filled with vitamins and nutrients and does not require refrigeration, only clean, potable water. “Donating meals is not just a business decision; giving back and doing my bit to ease the pain of hunger is a deep-rooted passion of mine. We all need to work together to make an impact because 120 000 meals might sound like a lot, but it’s a drop in the ocean when compared to the levels of hunger in our country,” said Athanassiou.

GrandWest. 14.10.2021. Miss SA Top Ten finalists joined by the current Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida at GrandWest to pack food parcels for the needy ahead of World Food Day on Saturday. Picture: Ian Landsberg. GrandWest. 14.10.2021. Miss SA Top Ten finalists at GrandWest to pack food parcels for the needy ahead of World Food Day on Saturday. Picture: Ian Landsberg. Holanathi, accompanied by representatives from Miss SA, will distribute the packed boxes to schools and organisations in the province over the weekend. Schools and local organisations that will benefit include the Imibala Trust, Project Playground, Lulwazi Lwethu, Bishop Lavis Paradise, Pniel Primary, PC Peterson Primary, and Kylemore Secondary School. At the end of the afternoon, the lively pack off was won by Miss SA hopefuls, Cheneil, Kgothatso, Moratwe, Tiffany and Lalela, who are all vying for their chance to win the Miss SA 2021 title tomorrow. Miss South Africa Organisation chief executive Stephanie Weil said: “We were delighted that the Miss South Africa contestants could be a part of this wonderful food delivery drive."