VICTIM: Grade 11 pupil was attacked during school break. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - A Mitchells Plain teen fears for his life after a group of gangsters stabbed him 13 times at school last week. The Grade 11 pupil from Beacon Hill High School was hospitalised after the gangsters stabbed him in the face, chest, arm and lung.

His 28-year-old sister, who asked not to be named, says he had just handed over a task to a teacher when he came under attack from the gangsters who jumped over the school fence.

Rush

“The gangsters jumped over the fence and he was stabbed above his eye, in his back a couple of times, his lung and we had to rush him to the Mitchells Plain Day Hospital.

“He was then transferred to the Mitchells Plain District Hospital. Many of the learners and my brother are now scared to go to school because of safety.”

She says her brother was stabbed by a learner with whom he’d had a quarrel.

The 18-year-old told his family that as he came out of the classroom, he saw an ex-pupil among the gangsters, who stabbed him near his eye with a knife.

“My brother tried to fight back, that is when another learner who is currently at the school also started stabbing him and they all joined in,” says the sister.

“This learner is part of a gang and at the beginning of the year, they had a uitval [falling out], but everything was fine.

“Then on the day of the incident, the gangsters were looking for someone and could not find him so they stabbed my brother.”

INJURIES: Stab wounds in face, chest, arms, lung

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, Jessica Shelver, confirms the stabbing, but says the attackers are all unknown outsiders.

“The school reported that three unknown armed men jumped the fence just as (second) break started,” she says.

“It is alleged that the learner was targeted specifically and was stabbed approximately 13 to 15 times.

“It was reported that he was stabbed above his left eye and mostly on his right side.

“The school bell rang immediately to get learners to safety and the school safety marshals ran to assist the learner.”

She says the reason for the attack is unclear, but the school confirmed the stabbed teen was not part of a gang.

“The school also indicated that the learner’s sister, a Grade 10 learner at the school, witnessed the alleged incident and fainted.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms that cops were called out to the school, but says the suspects had fled the scene.

“An attempted murder case was opened, no arrests has as yet been made. The possibility that the incident might be gang-related will be investigated.”