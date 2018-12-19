A 28-year-old man was killed and two others, a man and a woman, were injured in the shooting. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Panic reigned in peak hour traffic on the N1 highway in Cape Town as one person was shot dead and two others injured in a drive-by shooting on the off-ramp to Plattekloof on Wednesday. The shooting took place in broad daylight.

Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said a 28-year-old male was fatally wounded in the shooting, a 24-year-old female was shot in the shoulder and a 26-year-old male was shot in stomach.

Van Wyk said cases of murder and attempted murder have been registered for investigation.

Traffic ground to a halt as police investigated a fatal drive-by shooting at the Plattekloof off-ramp of the N1 in Cape Town. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

"Police detectives who were on the scene to comb the area for clues, were following on possible leads with no arrests so far."

Police said anyone with any information on the fatal shooting incident is kindly requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Western Cape Traffic Chief Kenny Africa urged road users to use an alternative route to avoid the incident and traffic congestion caused by the shooting and the investigation of the scene.

