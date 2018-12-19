New Vredekloof Primary School in Kraaifontein has reached practical completion on 13 December 2018. It's expected to open its doors in January 2019. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The new Vredekloof Primary School in Kraaifontein reached practical completion on 13 December 2018. This R51 million Department of Transport and Public Works (DTPW) project started in May 2017 and is expected to open its doors in January 2019.



The school has space for up to 1 240 learners.





The school building comprises a framed concrete structure and a mixture of face brick and painted infill walls. Teaching facilities comprise 28 standard classrooms, four Grade R classrooms, three specialised classrooms, two multipurpose classrooms and a science laboratory. The school also has a hall, administrative building and a sports field.





The building of this school incorporated “water-wise” features which include the installation of borehole facilities and a tank farm; water-wise sanitary fittings; and a water restrictor on the water main line.





The project has made use of labour-intensive methods which provided a limited number of short-term work opportunities for local people as well as skills training. A total of R4 million was spent on local labour.





