The MEC of Social Development, Albert Fritz, hosted a workshop on eating to prevent chronic illness together with Professor Timothy Noakes. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - On Wednesday, the MEC of Social Development, Albert Fritz, hosted a workshop on eating to prevent chronic illness and increase productivity together with the Founder of the Noakes Foundation, Professor Timothy Noakes.



This workshop was presented to the approximately 100 interns who are taking part in the Cape Youth @ Work programme. Many of the interns come from Mitchells Plain and surrounding communities.





The Cape Youth @ Work Programme offers not only work experience, but also self-development opportunities including this workshop.





The Cape Youth @ Work Programme offers not only work experience, but also self-development opportunities including this workshop. Picture: Supplied

MEC Fritz said: “I’m so glad I had the opportunity to host this workshop together with the Noakes Foundation and their associate, Heba Pap, at the Old Mutual Centre in Kirstenbosch Gardens.





"It was appropriate that we discussed eating to prevent chronic illness and to promote productivity in the heart of this beautiful garden. This workshop exposed our interns to new ideas about food and nutrition; while showing them that they are not defined by their circumstances and that they can achieve what they set their minds to.





“Non-communicable diseases including respiratory disease, cancer and diabetes are among the biggest killers in our country and Province," Fritz further added .





"These diseases are directly linked to leading a sedentary lifestyle and having a poor diet. If we can teach our young people to practice a healthy diet and lifestyle, our young people will enjoy a longer, healthier and more productive life.”





Professor Timothy Noakes Heba Pap - Lizanne & Gabi van Niekerk. Picture: Supplied

@TheCapeArgus







