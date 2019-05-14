GONE: Orderick Lucas

Cape Town - Murdered toddler Orderick Lucas was finally laid to rest at the weekend, more than a month after his naked body was found in a drain. His alleged killer, Mervin “Mel” Volkwyn, 41, is expected to appear for his bail application in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Hundreds of mourners joined the tot’s family at the Teen Challenge Centre in Kleinvlei, Eersteriver on Saturday morning to bid an emotional farewell to the little boy.

Orderick had gone missing on 24 March and was found dead in a stormwater drain metres from his home in Wittebol Street eight days later, by children who were trying to get their ball out of the drain.

Orderick was buried in a tiny white coffin and his mother, Davidene Lucas, 28, and his father Kounkou Dziendelet cried inconsolably throughout the funeral service.

Last week Davidene saw her son’s body for the first time since he went missing.

EMOTIONAL: Davidene Lucas is supported by Ntombi Ntlemeza. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

His grandmother Cornelia Scheepers said the family was still dealing with the trauma and Davidene was “going through a very rough time” as she had given up drugs.

Davidene’s remaining children, six-year-old twins, who are in the care of social workers, were brought to the funeral with a foster carer to say their last goodbyes to their little brother.

Heartsore: His grandmother Cornelia Scheepers. Photo: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

It has still not been revealed how Orderick died.

Forensic Pathology Services spokesman, Mark van der Heever, said an autopsy was conducted on Orderick’s body on 3 April, a day after he was found.

Davidene’s friend, Melvin Volkwyn had been charged with the murder and kidnapping of Orderick, and defeating the ends of justice.

