This year’s Paws on the Promenade was their largest and most successful yet with an attendance of 352 dogs and 539 humans. Picture: Jana Marnewick/Supplied

Cape Town - On Sunday, March 17, the Mdzananda Animal Clinic hosted its fourth annual Paws on the Promenade dog walk fundraiser in partnership with Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition. The morning’s 5km walk started at the Mouille Point lighthouse and extended to the Sea Point swimming pool and back.

“Leading up to the event I was nervous that we wouldn’t have as good a turnout as in previous years due to the current economic state of the country. My worries were also enhanced when I woke up to cold and rainy weather. I thought that Capetonians surely wouldn’t come out to join the walk in such weather but supporters proved me wrong,” says Marcelle du Plessis, Fundraising and Communications Manager of the Mdzananda Animal Clinic and Event Organiser.

This year’s event was their largest and most successful Paws on the Promenade yet with an attendance of 352 dogs and 539 humans.

On a budget of just R3435 to put the event together, Mdzananda was able to raise a total of R48 350 profit. The funds raised will go to medication and medical consumable costs of the Khayelitsha based NPO animal clinic.

Du Plessis says that the event wouldn’t have been possible without all the people who attended and without the support from Vondi’s who helped to market and organize the event.

“Walking the most beautiful promenade with animal lovers to support our partner the Mdzananda Animal Clinic, makes me a very proud business owner,” says owner of Vondi’s Holistic Pet Nutrition, Paul Jacobson.

The Mdzananda Animal Clinic treats up to 700 pets per month through their consultation rooms, hospital, theatre, mobile clinics, animal ambulance and stray pet re-homing programme.

