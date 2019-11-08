PICS: Pollsmoor Prison warder busted for smuggling drugs into jail









SHADY DEALING: A Pollsmoor Prison warder has been suspended for trying to smuggle drugs. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Cape Town - A warder at Pollsmoor Prison has been suspended after he was bust trying to smuggle nearly 600 mandrax pills and tik into the notorious prison on Saturday. The man, who has been working at the prison for more than 15 years, was caught after the management team became aware that he may be smuggling drugs, and subjected him to a special search when he arrived at work. According to a member of the management team, they received assistance from the Emergency Support Team (EST), who conducted the search at the prison gate on Saturday. “There was a suspicion around the warden and with the help of the EST, he was searched as he arrived for duty on Saturday morning,” says the senior source. “During a search of his car, the drugs were found hidden in the vehicle.

“There were 597 mandrax tablets, dagga and seven packets of tik wrapped in brown paper and he was arrested.”

TRAP: Warder was arrested at Pollsmoor Prison. Picture supplied

Kirstenhof police were called to the scene where the drugs were counted and the warder was arrested.

“He went to Kirstenhof Police Station and after paying bail, he was released with a warning to appear in Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday on the drug charges.

“Pollsmoor has immediately suspended the warder and he now faces disciplinary action.

“The warder worked in the male Remand Detention Facility for awaiting trial prisoners and it is believed this is where he was taking the drugs.”

Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, confirms the arrest and says: “This office can confirm that a man was arrested on charges of possession of drugs.

“The arrested suspect appeared on Monday in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on the mentioned charges.”

SEIZED: Mandrax and tik. Picture supplied

Last month, officials at the Voorberg Prison in Porterville were left baffled when two alleged drug smugglers tried to break into the prison to deliver drugs.

During the incident, the two men sliced through electrical wires to gain access to the prison’s Medium B section.

After a scuffle with a warder, they managed to flee but officials got hold of their backpack which contained 350 Mandrax tablets, a rope and a side cutter.

Daily Voice