The man, who has been working at the prison for more than 15 years, was caught after the management team became aware that he may be smuggling drugs, and subjected him to a special search when he arrived at work.
According to a member of the management team, they received assistance from the Emergency Support Team (EST), who conducted the search at the prison gate on Saturday.
“There was a suspicion around the warden and with the help of the EST, he was searched as he arrived for duty on Saturday morning,” says the senior source.
“During a search of his car, the drugs were found hidden in the vehicle.