Science and Engineering Students at the Plenary Briefing for CPUT's ZACube 2-Leading South Africa's 4th Industrial Revolution Space. Photograph; Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

Cape Town - CPUT will be the recipient of a R27 million investment by the Department of Science and Technology to boost South Africa’s space race. The cash injection will fund the development of a constellation of satellites that will assist South Africa’s ocean monitoring efforts and veld fire detection.

The announcement was made by Director General in the Science and Technology Department Dr Phil Mjwara at a plenary briefing on the status of the country’s second nano-satellite ZACube-2. ZACube-2 was built at CPUT’s Bellville campus and its progress is also monitored from a ground station at that same campus.

“When we worked with CPUT and when we heard that the first two satellites were successfully launched, we were delighted about the progress made. As part of building our space capacity we started looking for additional resources and we were able to source an amount of R27 million. We will be working with CPUT to develop the next constellation.”

Mjwara says the satellites have opened up a world of opportunities in terms of Marine Domain Awareness (MDA).

“If you monitor the sea you must monitor constantly. You need persistent monitoring and three, four, five satellites is what you need to provide that constant presence,” he says.

The CPUT Space programme has already graduated over 60 post graduate students, many of whom worked on SA’s first nano-satellite ZACube-1, which continues to transmit space weather data four years after it was commissioned.

#ZACube2 @dstgovza Minister @mmKubayiNgubane is at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology In the Western Cape to unveil the first images of the ZaCube-2, SA’s most sophisticated nanosatellite. pic.twitter.com/QXqa1oZNHl — SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) February 26, 2019

CPUT Vice-Chancellor Dr Chris Nhlapo likened the plenary briefing to ZACube-2 first report card and said they anticipated it would pass with flying colours just as its predecessor did.

“I cannot think of a better academic home for South Africa’s space ambitions. I see many correlations between nano-satellites and CPUT. Nano-satellites are affordable, highly responsive and agile and provide real world solutions to real world issues. I would argue that CPUT, as one of the top Universities of Technology in the country echoes this,” he says.

Head of the CPUT Space Programme Prof Robert Van Zyl says the Space Cadets have built technology that lasts.

“This is the culmination of 10 years of very hard work, the first nano-satellite was launched in 2013 and that satellite told us that we can build satellites that can last in space. Space is a very hazardous environment. If you launch a satellite and it doesn’t work then that is it, the end of your mission, so we had to make very sure that we are building reliable technologies that will last,” he says.

