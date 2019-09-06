President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the family of slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana in Buffalo City, Eastern Cape on Friday. Picture: GCIS

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa along with Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane and a few other Cabinet ministers visited the family of slain UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana in Buffalo City, Eastern Cape on Friday. The visit follows the president addressing the nation in a televised speech on Thursday, revealing government's plan to tackle gender-based violence. While his speech was thin on details, one of the proposals mentioned to Parliament will be around the National Register of Sexual Offenders.

On Monday, a 42-year-old man was charged with the rape and murder of Mrwetyana as well as defeating the ends of justice.

"The death of your daughter and a number of other women in the country, is something that has gotten us to look at gender-based violence in a way that we must say we have reached a watershed moment.

"We must also say we have reached a turning point as a nation in dealing with gender-based violence," Ramaphosa said. "Women should no longer be treated as toys, women should no longer be treated as objects for men to kick around.

"The minister of education is going to be meeting the universities vice-chancellors to discuss what is happening on our campuses, thereafter I will meet the vice-chancellors from universities, ministers and their deputies and I will include the premiers so we can focus on what is unfolding in our communities," he said.



Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola is seated next to Zizi Kodwa the Deputy Minister of State Security , and on his left is Stella Tembisa Ndabeni-Abrahams, the Minister of Communications. Picture: GCIS

The president also mentioned that there has to be a broad campaign which will involve a lot of South Africans "so that the psyche of our people, particularly men" can be changed.

"We now need to address this. We want to engage with faith-based organisations, community-based organisations and professional bodies.

"We now want everyone to stand up and bring an end to gender-based violence," Ramaphosa said.

"Uyinene Mrwetyana has become a national symbol for all of us.

"I'd like to thank the family for not only allowing us to come into their home but also allowing us to use their daughter's name and image as the face of this campaign."

The president will also visit the families of Leighandre Jugels and Angelique Clark-Abrahams who were also killed last week by men known to them.



