Last year the Rabie Property Group stated that the land on which the Western Cape's biggest theme park is situated will be redevelopment into a “vibrant mixed-use precinct”.









Many people had a variety of responses to news of its closure:





Kevin Alexander - "Sad to see the Cobra and Monkey Falls being dismantled. I took my first Cobra ride in 1998."

Jerome Cornelius - "About damn time, really! Long queues, overpriced shitty rides, basically a big yard. We all knew it. We deserve better."



Rabie director, John Chapman had stated previously said he envisaged that the redevelopment would "embrace the existing canals, island, and public open space, and include residential apartments, offices, hotels, restaurants and convenience retail". According to Chapman, the scale of the theme park had been greatly over-designed for the Cape Town market.

"The oversized facility, lack of consistent demand for a theme park, seasonal weather, expensive maintenance and running costs, as well as the ageing equipment, had all contributed to an unprofitable facility when we acquired it.

"Since then we have downsized the operation, closed the park during offseason, added an all-year-round conference facility, and managed the theme park so that it now washes itself. However, this is not sufficient to justify its continued existence because rides need to be renewed and revenue cannot support the high capital costs."

Cape Town - The 19-year-old Ratanga Junction Theme park finally closed it's doors, as plans get underway to redevelop the land that the theme park is located on.