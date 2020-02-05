The department said it was called in by the school to intervene following the blaze which destroyed about 400 shacks in the Nomzamo Informal Settlement.
Supported by GOTG, stationery supplies and blankets were handed to pupils.
“The school felt that some of the learners were affected. Some of their belongings, school books, uniforms were part of the damages caused by the fire,”GOTG said.
The department said Tshwete reached out to various stakeholders, including the Department of Social Development and the Western Cape Education Department. Social development has committed to providing school uniforms to more than 30 pupils who were directly affected.