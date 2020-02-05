PICS: Relief for pupils hit by Nomzamo fires









Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Pam Tshwete, accompanied by Dr Badr Kazi of Gift of the Givers, handed over stationery packs to pupils affected by the fire in Nomzamo informal settlement. Here she is pictured with Emihle Gunuza learner from Nomzamo Primary School. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Pam Tshwete along with Gift of the Givers (GOTG) provided much-needed relief to pupils at Nomzamo Primary School in Strand, on Tuesday, following last month’s fire which affected hundreds of pupils. The department said it was called in by the school to intervene following the blaze which destroyed about 400 shacks in the Nomzamo Informal Settlement. Supported by GOTG, stationery supplies and blankets were handed to pupils. “The school felt that some of the learners were affected. Some of their belongings, school books, uniforms were part of the damages caused by the fire,”GOTG said. The department said Tshwete reached out to various stakeholders, including the Department of Social Development and the Western Cape Education Department. Social development has committed to providing school uniforms to more than 30 pupils who were directly affected.

The Education Department said that the school would be in the pipeline to be developed. Tshwete said she would return to the community to follow up on their grievances.

GOTG’s Ali Sablay said: “As we know, there was a devastating fire just as the beginning of the schooling year where most of the children staying in the Nomzamo informal settlement lost all their school clothing and stationery. Today is a further outreach programme.”

He added: “Nomzamo is one of the most underprivileged areas in the Western Cape, so we decided with the ministry of Human Settlements to provide the whole school, which has 1300 children with stationery packs.”

The aid organisation provided lunch and goodie bags to all pupils.

Minister Pam Tshwete give of the givers Ali Soblay Onikayo Siphungu and Samkelo Manga. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency(ANA)

